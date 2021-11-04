Manchin responds to Pelosi adding paid family leave back into bill

Sen.
Joe Manchin (D-WV) says he objects to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to add paid family leave back into the social spending bill.
Sen.
Joe Manchin (D-WV) says he objects to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to add paid family leave back into the social spending bill.
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden heads to Capitol Hill early Thursday to push his revised domestic policy bill and a related..
Watch VideoHalf its original size, President Joe Biden's big domestic policy plan is being pulled apart and reconfigured as..