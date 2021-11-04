Hear what happened during high-stakes court hearing involving Trump's phone calls

A federal judge expressed deep skepticism of former President Donald Trump’s arguments that he can keep documents from his White House secret during a historic court hearing related to the January 6 riot.
A federal judge expressed deep skepticism of former President Donald Trump’s arguments that he can keep documents from his White House secret during a historic court hearing related to the January 6 riot.
Top US General Mark Milley offered a full-throated defense of his behavior during the last days of the Trump administration,..