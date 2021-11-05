2022 Chevrolet Silverado High Country Design Preview

Chevrolet introduced the new 2022 Silverado, a significantly updated version of the brand’s best-selling truck and one that offers customers more choices, more technology and more premium touches.

New for 2022 is the first-ever Silverado ZR2, Chevy’s new flagship off-road truck and the latest addition to a successful lineup of off-road, factory-installed lifted trucks.

The enhanced 2022 Silverado also features an elevated exterior design and a new, expressive interior with enhanced technology.

Changes include a 13.4-inch-diagonal touchscreen standard on LT, RST, LT Trail Boss, ZR2, LTZ and High Country and available Super Cruise hands-free driver-assistance technology with trailering on High Country.

Also new for 2022 is an enhanced, stronger version of the 2.7L Turbo High-Output engine that offers more torque than any base engine in its class.