S&P 500 Movers: MRNA, LYV

In early trading on Friday, shares of Live Nation Entertainment topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.9%.

Year to date, Live Nation Entertainment registers a 63.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 20.2%.

Moderna is showing a gain of 117.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Merck, trading down 7.8%, and Expedia Group, trading up 10.8% on the day.