Delhi air quality still severe | Farm fires, fireworks choke Delhi | Oneindia News

Delhi's overall air quality continues to be in 'severe' category, with overall air quality index (AQI) standing at 533.
Stubble burning, firecrackers #DelhiAirQuality #DelhiAQI #DelhiPollution
Delhi's overall air quality continues to be in 'severe' category, with overall air quality index (AQI) standing at 533.
Stubble burning, firecrackers #DelhiAirQuality #DelhiAQI #DelhiPollution
The bursting of firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali amid increased farm fires caused severe destruction to the air quality and..
The bursting of firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali amid increased farm fires caused severe destruction to the air quality and..