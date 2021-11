Climate change protesters march across central London

Today is the main protest day at COP, with 50,000 people expected to march from Kelvingrove Park to Glasgow Green as part of a 'Global Day of Action for Climate Justice.'

Protests also take place in London and other cities across the UK.

Report by Czubalam.

