At Least 8 Dead After Crowd Surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival

‘The New York Times’ reports that at least 8 are dead and many others have been injured after the massive crowd surged toward the stage ….

… at the Houston music festival on Friday night.

According to the city’s fire chief, there were 50,000 attendees at the festival that night.

Video of the chaotic scene showed Travis Scott notice an ambulance while performing.

He briefly stopped performing but continues soon after.

In another clip, a concertgoer tries to get other attendees to see the incident, saying, "people are dying,” and “I want to save somebody’s life.”.

The second day has been canceled.

Organizers for the event released a statement on Instagram.

Our hearts are with the Astroworld Festival family tonight- especially those we lost and their loved ones .., @astroworldfest, via Instagram .

We are focused on supporting local officials however we can.

With that in mind, the festival will no longer be held on Saturday, @astroworldfest, via Instagram