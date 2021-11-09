'The crowd just went crazy': Northglenn father reflects after attending deadly Travis Scott festival

What was supposed to be a fun day between a Northglenn father and his 9-year-old son turned into a scary memory after witnessing the deadly crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, over the weekend.
What was supposed to be a fun day between a Northglenn father and his 9-year-old son turned into a scary memory after witnessing the deadly crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, over the weekend.
Travis Scott Cancels, Day N Vegas Appearance, After Deadly Astroworld Event.
'Variety' reports that Travis Scott..
Rapper Travis Scott took to Instagram to give an update about his concert at 2021 Astroworld music festival in Houston after a..