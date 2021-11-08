Travis Scott Cancels Day N Vegas Appearance After Deadly Astroworld Event

Travis Scott Cancels, Day N Vegas Appearance, After Deadly Astroworld Event.

'Variety' reports that Travis Scott has canceled his November 13 performance at the Day N Vegas Festival .

The report comes less than a week after eight people died at Scott's Astroworld festival at Houston's NRG Park.

According to 'Variety,' several concert-goers suffered cardiac arrest, there was a stabbing, and hundreds of others were injured.

'The Houston Chronicle' reports that police and firefighters declared the festival, attended by 50,000 fans, a "mass casualty" event.

Apple Music hosted a live webcast of the show, which continued as scheduled despite deaths and injuries amid crowd surges.

The second night of the festival was canceled once the details and extent of the injuries and casualties became clear.

According to 'Variety,' sources said that Scott was "too distraught to play" the upcoming Day N Festival.

Scott will also reportedly give all Astroworld attendees a full refund.

Roddy Ricch, who performed prior to Scott at Astroworld, said that he would donate his earnings from the festival to the families of those who died.

Ricch is scheduled to play the main stage at the upcoming Day N Vegas festival, along with headliner Kendrick Lamar.

'Variety' reports that the festival's promoter, AEG, has yet to announce a replacement for Scott's canceled November 13 performance.