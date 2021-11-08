Travis Scott Reportedly Drops Out of Day N Vegas Festival Following Astroworld Tragedy | Billboard News

Travis Scott has reportedly dropped out of a scheduled headlining slot at this weekend's Day N Vegas Festival following the deadly tragedy at his Astroworld Festival in Houston on Friday.
Travis Scott has reportedly dropped out of a scheduled headlining slot at this weekend's Day N Vegas Festival following the deadly tragedy at his Astroworld Festival in Houston on Friday.
Rapper Travis Scott says he will reportedly no longer headline an upcoming music festival in Las Vegas after a deadly trampling..
An injured concertgoer claims the festival disaster was the result of “a motivation” for profit at the expense of..