Lawsuits Begin to Pile Up Against Travis Scott, Astroworld Organizers

ABC News reports lawsuits have now been filed against parties connected to the tragedy that unfolded during the Astroworld Festival over the weekend.

Astroworld is a music festival founded by Travis Scott.

It is held annually in Houston, Texas.

Eight people were killed and many injured as the crowd surged towards the stage on November 5.

Rapper Drake joined Scott in performing on stage as the throng pressed forward.

Attendees say they were smashed into each other.

Some lost their footing and were trampled upon.

Others were dragged in the undertow.

You're not moving yourself -- it's more of the crowd moving you, so you don't have control of your body at that point.

, Fatamia Muñoz, Astroworld concertgoer, via ABC news podcast "Start Here".

It is alleged as the tragedy unfolded in front of him, Scott continued to perform.

Lawsuits have been filed against production company Live Nation, as well as Travis Scott and Drake.

Scott was charged with disorderly conduct in 2015 when he told fans at Lollapalooza to climb security barricades.

Scott was accused of inciting a riot in Rodgers, Arkansas, in 2017.

Several were injured when the rapper directed the crowd to rush the stage.

Scott took to Twitter to offer condolences saying he was, "absolutely devastated by what took place last night.".

The 'Sicko Mode' rapper pledged to work "together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.".

