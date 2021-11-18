Lawsuits Mount Against Travis Scott, Astroworld Producers

The 'Los Angeles Times' reports a number of lawsuits have been filed on behalf of the victims of the Astroworld tragedy that unfolded recently in Houston, Texas.

One such lawsuit filed by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee reportedly seeks restitution for damages to the tune of $750 million.

Alongside Travis Scott, the lawsuit names Apple, Live Nation and rapper Drake as defendants.

The lawsuit states that as of 9:38 p.m., “HFD [Houston Fire Department] personnel outside NRG gates declared a mass casualty event...".

Despite this declaration, [Scott] continued the show for another forty minutes... introducing and performing with [Drake].

These Defendants continued to perform, despite... lifeless bodies being passed through the crowd, Lawsuit filed on behalf of Astroworld attendees, via the 'Los Angeles Times'.

A seperate lawsuit was filed by attorney Ben Crump on behalf of Ezra Blount, 9, the most recent victim to die of injuries sustained at Astroworld.

This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration.

, Blount family, statement, via the 'Los Angeles Times'.

Representatives for Scott contend the rapper is "actively exploring routes of connection with each and every family affected by the tragedy.".

[Scott] is distraught by the situation and desperately wishes to share his condolences and provide aid to them as soon as possible, but wants to remain respectful of each family’s wishes on how they’d best like to be connected.

, Representatives of Travis Scott, statement, via the 'Los Angeles Times'.

