Oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone

An oil tanker exploded near Sierra Leone's capital, killing at least 92 people and severely injuring dozens of others after large crowds gathered to collect leaking fuel, officials and witnesses said Saturday
People gathered around the crashed oil tanker to collect the leaking fuel
