Punjab govt cuts petrol and diesel prices by ₹10 and ₹5 per litre respectively | Oneindia News

Congress-ruled Punjab has given a hefty additional discount on petrol and diesel days after the Centre's move to cut fuel prices on the eve of Diwali.

Petrol prices will be slashed by another ₹10 and diesel by ₹5 in Punjab.

#FuelPriceCut #PunjabFuelPrice #PetrolPrice