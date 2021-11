Minister: 'Very clear' Owen Paterson will not get peerage

Environment Secretary George Eustice has appeared to confirm that Conservative MP Owen Paterson - who resigned over a lobbying row - would not be given a seat in the House of Lords.

"I think it's very clear Owen Paterson wouldn't get a peerage.

He's got a very distinguished service in public life … he's now had this report, he's decided to step back from politics," he said.

Report by Buseld.

