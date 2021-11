Govt say flying 'is not the problem - emissions are'

Aviation Minister Robert Courts says the government are right to make domestic flights cheaper as "flying is not the problem, emissions are".

He says the technology for clean flying is "coming along at pace" and the government are bringing that through.

Report by Edwardst.

