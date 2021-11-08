Monday 11/8 Insider Buying Report: LDI, APD

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

At loanDepot, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Chief Executive Officer Anthony Li Hsieh bought 1,295,021 shares of LDI, for a cost of $6.74 each, for a total investment of $8.73M.

Hsieh was up about 6.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with LDI trading as high as $7.20 in trading on Monday.

LoanDepot is trading up about 10.1% on the day Monday.

This buy marks the first one filed by Hsieh in the past year.

And also on Friday, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought $500,282 worth of Air Products & Chemicals, buying 1,637 shares at a cost of $305.61 a piece.

Air Products & Chemicals is trading up about 0.7% on the day Monday.

So far Smith is in the green, up about 2.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $312.01.