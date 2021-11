Speaker: Emergency debate has to 'cleanse the house'

Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle says the emergency debate called after the government's vote last week for now abandoned standards reforms has to "cleanse the house".

He explains he wasn't "happy" with what was a "dark week" for Parliament, and they have to "rebuild trust" with constituents.

Report by Edwardst.

