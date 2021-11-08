In the $1.5 trillion plan, $30 billion would be used for forestry, of that $20 billion would be used for wildfire mitigation.
In the $1.5 trillion plan, $30 billion would be used for forestry, of that $20 billion would be used for wildfire mitigation.
In Washington on Presidentbetter plan.
I'll have moraffect you in the state ofbe used to help prevent wivoters say wildfires are cmoney.
That hurts montananare dollars that are not breasons.
But some say theand cost too much money.
Ttax and spending bill is fwill only cater to the raddoes nothing to mitigate tor solve the root issues tforest into a tinderbox acof Montana close to $50 mifocus of the build back bemore clean energy jobs, fia clean energy economy thain turn he expects will crjobs with our outdoor induas leading industries in thave conservation withoutand the same thing would benergy.
But I'll think thalead to job creation.
Rainbill is a continuation ofthe democrats wore on madeand will kill good payingwhile spending billions togreen energy.
Government jof a labor shortage can'tin climate change solutiongoing to pay for it later.
As President Biden's Build Back Better plan continues to get debated in Washington we are taking a closer look at the effects the..