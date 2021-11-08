An Asheville street performer was sent to the hospital after three robbers stole his tip jar and violently threw him to the ground, police said.
An Asheville street performer was sent to the hospital after three robbers stole his tip jar and violently threw him to the ground, police said.
WHICH ROSE MORE THAN 2.2%CAROL: POLICE IN ASHEVILLE SAY AROBBERY STEN A STREET PERFORMERTO THE HOSTAPIL.THEY SAY THREE MEN TOOKHE TMAN'S TIP JAR AND VIOLENTLYTHREW HIM TO THE GROUND.OFFICERS WERE CALLED TO PATTONAVENUE YESTERDAY AFTERNOON.NO WORD ON THE MAN'S CONDITIONTONIGHT.CH