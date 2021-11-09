Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on the passage of her infrastructure bill and what’s next

Sen.
Kyrsten Sinema preaches bipartisanship, often to the dismay of many of her constituents.
But in the end, the infrastructure bill she helped negotiate passed Congress and awaits only President Biden’s signature.
