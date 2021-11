How did we get fertility so wrong? | Mona Chalabi

When it comes to making a baby, we know it takes two to tango.

So why do the pressures of fertility often fall on only one half of the equation?

In this video, data journalist Mona Chalabi examines some of the big misconceptions around fertility, shares significant blind spots in the data, and reveals why we need more research on sperm.

Want to hear more from Mona?

Check out her podcast Am I Normal?

With Mona Chalabi, from the TED Audio Collective.