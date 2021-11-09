Dean Stockwell, ‘Quantum Leap’ Star, Dead at 85

According to 'Deadline,' Stockwell died at home of natural causes early on Nov.

7.

The Oscar- and Emmy-nominated actor's career spanned over 70 years with appearances on stage, TV and film.

In his youth, he appeared in films alongside Hollywood heavyweights such as Frank Sinatra, Gene Kelly and Errol Flynn.

Stockwell later went on to star is films such as 'Blue Velvet,' 'Dune,' 'Married to the Mob,' 'The Rainmaker' and 'The Player.'.

In 1989, he landed the role of Admiral Al Calavicci on 'Quantum Leap.'.

He and Scott Bakula, who played Dr. Sam Beckett, captured the imaginations of viewers for five seasons.

Stockwell's other TV credits include 'Battlestar Galactica,' 'JAG,' 'The Tony Danza Show, 'NCIS: New Orleans' and more.

He retired from acting in 2015 and pursued an art career, exhibiting his work around the United States.

Stockwell is survived by his wife and two children