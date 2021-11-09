Next 'Star Wars' Movie , Officially Delayed.
According to the 'Hollywood Reporter,' "Star Wars: Rogue Squadron," originally set to release in 2023, has been delayed.
.
According to the 'Hollywood Reporter,' "Star Wars: Rogue Squadron," originally set to release in 2023, has been delayed.
.
The Patty Jenkins-directed film was reportedly delayed due to scheduling conflicts and will not begin shooting next year.
.
Polygon reports that Jenkins already has a full plate, with a third 'Wonder Woman' movie for Warner Bros.
As well as Paramount's "Cleopatra.".
Polygon reports that Jenkins already has a full plate, with a third 'Wonder Woman' movie for Warner Bros.
As well as Paramount's "Cleopatra.".
Disney and Lucasfilm have yet to announce an updated release date for the film.
.
Kathleen Kennedy described the project as a movie set in the future of the Star Wars galaxy.
.
In an interview with IGN, Jenkins said that the film was an original story , “with great influence from the games and the books.”.
In an interview with IGN, Jenkins said that the film was an original story , “with great influence from the games and the books.”.
Polygon reports that there are at least two other big-screen 'Star Wars' projects still in the works.
.
Polygon reports that there are at least two other big-screen 'Star Wars' projects still in the works.
.
Writer-director Taika Waititi is reportedly connected to one of the projects, while Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is developing another.
.
Writer-director Taika Waititi is reportedly connected to one of the projects, while Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is developing another.
.
Rian Johnson has also reportedly been attached to an unspecified 'Star Wars' project.
.
Disney Plus also has a slew of live-action television series on the way, including: .
Disney Plus also has a slew of live-action television series on the way, including: .
Boba Fett, .
Ahsoka Tano, .
Obi-Wan Kenobi, .
Lando Calrissian.
And Cassian Andor.