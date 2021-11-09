Next 'Star Wars' Movie Officially Delayed

According to the 'Hollywood Reporter,' "Star Wars: Rogue Squadron," originally set to release in 2023, has been delayed.

The Patty Jenkins-directed film was reportedly delayed due to scheduling conflicts and will not begin shooting next year.

Polygon reports that Jenkins already has a full plate, with a third 'Wonder Woman' movie for Warner Bros.

As well as Paramount's "Cleopatra.".

Disney and Lucasfilm have yet to announce an updated release date for the film.

Kathleen Kennedy described the project as a movie set in the future of the Star Wars galaxy.

In an interview with IGN, Jenkins said that the film was an original story , “with great influence from the games and the books.”.

Polygon reports that there are at least two other big-screen 'Star Wars' projects still in the works.

Writer-director Taika Waititi is reportedly connected to one of the projects, while Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is developing another.

Rian Johnson has also reportedly been attached to an unspecified 'Star Wars' project.

Disney Plus also has a slew of live-action television series on the way, including: .

Boba Fett, .

Ahsoka Tano, .

Obi-Wan Kenobi, .

Lando Calrissian.

And Cassian Andor.