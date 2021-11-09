Internet Outage Hits Comcast Xfinity Customers Across the US

Internet Outage , Hits Comcast Xfinity Customers , Across the US.

On November 9, Comcast customers across the United States reported outages with their Xfinity internet service.

.

CNN reports that users in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Illinois were among areas that reported outages.

.

CNN reports that users in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Illinois were among areas that reported outages.

.

Downdetector, an outage tracking service, recorded over 52,000 outages at 9 A.M.

Eastern.

On Twitter, the company acknowledged , "widespread interruptions to the XFINITY Services.".

The company said that the outage was , "due to unforseen circumstances.".

We are currently having connection concerns around the nation, our network team is working hard toward a resolution, Comcast's Xfinity Support, via Twitter.

According to CNN, some users reported that Xfinity's status center webpage, which lets users know where issues may be occurring, was also down.

.

According to CNN, some users reported that Xfinity's status center webpage, which lets users know where issues may be occurring, was also down.

.

On Downdetector, the number of outages began to taper off after about an hour, dropping to just over 20,000 users.

.

CNN reports that by 11 A.M.eastern time, only about 3,000 outages were reported on Downdetector.

.

Some customers are experiencing intermittent service interruptions as a result of a network issue.

Our teams are actively working to bring impacted customers back online, as we continue to investigate.

We apologize to those who have been affected, Comcast's Xfinity Support, via Twitter