Boy was trapped in house with 'large and powerful' animal

Gwent Police say a ten-year-old killed in a dog attack had been trapped inside a house with a "large and powerful animal" which was later shot by officers.

Jack Lis was at the property near Caerphilly in Wales for a play date and died at the scene.

Report by Alibhaiz.

