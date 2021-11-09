State Farm Supports Aaron Rodgers’ Right to ‘Personal Point of View’ Regarding Vaccines

State Farm Supports Aaron Rodgers’ , Right to ‘Personal Point of View’, Regarding Vaccines.

State Farm Supports Aaron Rodgers’ , Right to ‘Personal Point of View’, Regarding Vaccines.

COVID-19 vaccine controversy continues to surround the Green Bay quarterback, who said over the summer that he had been "immunized" against the disease.

COVID-19 vaccine controversy continues to surround the Green Bay quarterback, who said over the summer that he had been "immunized" against the disease.

Rodgers was referring to his belief that he had been immunized via homeopathic treatments by his own personal physician.

.

Critics have called him a liar for leading people to believe that he'd been vaccinated.

Critics have called him a liar for leading people to believe that he'd been vaccinated.

State Farm, which has worked with the three-time NFL MVP for many years to promote its services, stands by Rodgers' right to form his own opinion on the matter.

State Farm, which has worked with the three-time NFL MVP for many years to promote its services, stands by Rodgers' right to form his own opinion on the matter.

Aaron Rodgers has been a great ambassador for our company for much of the past decade.

We don’t support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view, State Farm spokesperson, via 'USA Today'.

We recognize our customers, employees, agents and brand ambassadors come from all walks of life, with differing viewpoints on many issues.

, State Farm spokesperson, via 'USA Today'.

Our mission at State Farm is to support safer, stronger communities, State Farm spokesperson, via 'USA Today'.

To that end, we encourage vaccinations, but respect everyone’s right to make a choice based on their personal circumstances, State Farm spokesperson, via 'USA Today'.

But last Sunday, only 1.5% of State Farm ads featured Rodgers as opposed to 25% of the ads that had been shown the two Sundays before that.

Another of Rodgers' sponsors, Prevea Health, ended its partnership with the veteran quarterback