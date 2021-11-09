Climate Is Changing Rapidly In Spite of COP26 Pledges, Analysis Finds

Climate Is Changing Rapidly, In Spite of COP26 Pledges, Analysis Finds .

CNN reports the planet is on pace to warm 2.4 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

CNN reports the planet is on pace to warm 2.4 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Watchdog Climate Action Tracker says global greenhouse gas emissions in 2030 will be nearly two times as high as what is needed to limit warming to 1.5 degrees.

Watchdog Climate Action Tracker says global greenhouse gas emissions in 2030 will be nearly two times as high as what is needed to limit warming to 1.5 degrees.

Science implies that global warming of this extent will be consequential.

Science implies that global warming of this extent will be consequential.

Many nations have pledged to obtain net-zero gas emissions, but critics say that's not enough.

...these net-zero targets are just lip service to real climate action.

, Bill Hare, CEO Climate Analytics, via statement .

...these net-zero targets are just lip service to real climate action.

, Bill Hare, CEO Climate Analytics, via statement .

Representatives from around the world gathered at the COP26 international climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, this week.

Representatives from around the world gathered at the COP26 international climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, this week.

The conference experienced a few positive breakthroughs.

Over 130 nations that act for 85% of the world's forests pledged to end and reverse deforestation by 2030.

Over 130 nations that act for 85% of the world's forests pledged to end and reverse deforestation by 2030.

Another 25 countries pledged to quit funneling money into fossil fuel projects in foreign territories.

.

Another 25 countries pledged to quit funneling money into fossil fuel projects in foreign territories.

.

Experts say these pledges don't reflect the urgency that is necessary to save the planet.

Experts say these pledges don't reflect the urgency that is necessary to save the planet.

There's a lot of big statements, which don't have the details underneath... , Helen Mountford, VP World Resources Institute, via CNN