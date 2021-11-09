‘Squid Game’ Director Confirms Season 2 Is in the Works

‘Squid Game’ Director , Confirms Season 2, Is in the Works.

Netflix's most popular series is officially coming back.

Netflix's most popular series is officially coming back.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed the news to Associated Press on Nov.

9.

There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season, Hwang Dong-hyuk, 'Squid Game' creator, writer and director, to Associated Press.

So I almost feel like you leave us no choice!

But I will say there will indeed be a second season, Hwang Dong-hyuk, 'Squid Game' creator, writer and director, to Associated Press.

Gi-Hun will come back, and he will do something for the world, Hwang Dong-hyuk, 'Squid Game' creator, writer and director, to Associated Press.

Further details have yet to be provided.

Further details have yet to be provided.

Further details have yet to be provided.

'Squid Game,' which was also the streamer's biggest-ever series launch, .

Follows citizens who are in debt and compete in deadly games to win cash prizes.

Follows citizens who are in debt and compete in deadly games to win cash prizes.

Follows citizens who are in debt and compete in deadly games to win cash prizes.

Follows citizens who are in debt and compete in deadly games to win cash prizes.

Follows citizens who are in debt and compete in deadly games to win cash prizes.

Its cultural status has resulted in over 56.5 billion #SquidGame views on TikTok.

Its cultural status has resulted in over 56.5 billion #SquidGame views on TikTok