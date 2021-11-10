Endangered Child Alert issued for 3-year-old boy missing from Gallatin

The TBI said Noah Clare may be with 35-year-old Jacob Clare, who is wanted by Gallatin police for custodial interference.
The TBI said Noah Clare may be with 35-year-old Jacob Clare, who is wanted by Gallatin police for custodial interference.
New details in the search for a missing three-year-old Gallatin boy. Surveillance photos released by the TBI show Noah Clare with..
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Endangered Child Alert after a 10-year-old Bedford County girl was found..