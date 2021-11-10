Taapsee Pannu wraps up 'Shabaash Mithu' shoot
Taapsee Pannu is basking in the success of 'Rashmi Rocket' and the actress has wrapped up another film titled 'Shabaash Mithu', a biopic based on Indian women's cricket captain Mithali Raj.

