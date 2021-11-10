Poland Sends Reinforcements to Belarus Border Amid Migrant Standoff

Poland Sends Reinforcements , to Belarus Border , Amid Migrant Standoff.

On November 9, Poland deployed additional riot police to its border with Belarus, where thousands of migrants have camped.

ABC reports that the reinforcements were sent after groups of migrants attempted to storm the razor-wire fence on the nation's eastern frontier.

.

ABC reports that the reinforcements were sent after groups of migrants attempted to storm the razor-wire fence on the nation's eastern frontier.

.

ABC reports that the reinforcements were sent after groups of migrants attempted to storm the razor-wire fence on the nation's eastern frontier.

.

The European Union has reportedly called the standoff retaliation for EU sanctions imposed on Belarus following a brutal crackdown on dissent.

.

The European Union has reportedly called the standoff retaliation for EU sanctions imposed on Belarus following a brutal crackdown on dissent.

.

According to ABC, thousands were arrested after months of protests in response to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko winning a controversial 2020 election.

According to ABC, thousands were arrested after months of protests in response to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko winning a controversial 2020 election.

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki claimed the standoff at the border was part of a Russian attempt to disrupt the former Soviet region.

.

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki claimed the standoff at the border was part of a Russian attempt to disrupt the former Soviet region.

.

It must be strongly emphasized that the security of our eastern border is being brutally violated.

This is the first such situation in 30 years when we can say that the integrity of our borders is being tested, Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, via ABC.

It must be strongly emphasized that the security of our eastern border is being brutally violated.

This is the first such situation in 30 years when we can say that the integrity of our borders is being tested, Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, via ABC.

While speaking at a United Nations Security Council meeting, Russia's ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, denied the accusations.

According to ABC, tensions at the border have been climbing for months between Belarus and neighboring Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

.

According to ABC, tensions at the border have been climbing for months between Belarus and neighboring Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

.

Members of the bloc accuse Belarus of encouraging thousands of migrants, largely from the Middle East, to illegally cross its border into the EU.

The International Organization for Migration, along with other refugee agencies, called conditions at migrant camps along the border "alarming.".

The agencies called on both Poland and Belarus to ensure those makeshift camps receive much needed humanitarian assistance