Martin County Tax Collector's Office 100% back online

The Martin County tax collector said new safeguards are now in place to help prevent another security incident after the office was shut down for weeks because of computer network issues.
The Martin County tax collector said new safeguards are now in place to help prevent another security incident after the office was shut down for weeks because of computer network issues.
Some homeowners in Prince George County may have seen an expensive mistake with their house payment after the county treasurer's..
Martin County Tax Collectors offices remain closed for the eighth day in a row.