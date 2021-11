Refugees on the EU Belarussian Border looking for Asylum | A new Political Weapon | OneIndia News

Aldo comes from Cameroon.

He traveled through Belarus and Poland to Germany, where he applied for asylum.

According to EU laws, he should have applied while in Poland.

But Aldo doesn’t want to go back to Poland, and Poland doesn’t want him to come back.

It remains unclear what is next for all those who followed the newest migration route.

