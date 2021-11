Xi Jinping cements rule in China | US, China to cooperate on climate | Global Chit Chat

Chinese Communist Party passed a resolution cementing Xi Jinping's status going into the new decade.

What is the significance of this?

On Global Chit Chat we dissect Xi Jinping's rule, the Iran refugee crisis and the US-China cooperation on climate.

#RefugeeCrisis #ClimateChange #Cop26