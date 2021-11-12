Tracking the whole world's carbon emissions -- with satellites and AI | Gavin McCormick

What we know today about global greenhouse gas emissions is mostly self-reported by countries, and those numbers (sometimes tallied manually on paper!) are often inaccurate and prone to manipulation.

If we really want to get serious about fighting climate change, we need a way to track carbon pollution in real-time and identify the worst emissions culprits, says high-tech environmental activist Gavin McCormick.

Enter Climate TRACE: a coalition of scientists, activists and tech companies using satellite imagery, big data and AI to monitor and transparently report on all of the world's emissions as they happen -- and speed up meaningful climate action.

A powerful, free, global tool to match the scale of a civilization-threatening crisis.