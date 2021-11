Adele on ’30,’ Her Son Being Featured on the Album & More Revelations From Her ‘Rolling Stone’ Interview | Billboard New

'30' season is nearly upon us, and to stoke further anticipation for Adele's return after a six-year dry spell, the British singer sat down with Rolling Stone's Brittany Spanos for a candid interview about everything from her divorce to dating to the anxiety she had to work her way through while recording her fourth album.