Upstate Granite Solutions

HEROES TONIGHT’S RAIN DID NOTSTOP THIS VETERSAN DAY CONCERTGOSPEL BANDS PLAYED AT THETREMONT CHURCH OF GOD IN EASLEY.THE FREE CONCERT WAS PUT ON BYUPSTATE GRANITE SOLUTIONS ON THERADIO STATION THE LIFE FM.IT WAS A BITTERSWEET CELEBRATIONFOR ETH OUR FOUNDER OF THE LIFEFM JUST PASSEDWA AY LAST WEEK.HIS NAME’S BOB MCCLURE 95 YEAROLD WORLD WAR TWO VETERAN.AND HE HAD A LEGACY OF WANTINGTO DO THINGS.WELL, THIS IS OUR WAY OF GIVINGBACK TO OUR COMMUNITY TO THANKROU VETERANS TO THANK OURSERVICE MEMBERS OUR FIRSTRESPONDERS FOR WHAT THEY DO TOKEEP US FREE.