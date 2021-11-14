Hellbound Trailer - Netflix

Hellbound Trailer - Netflix - Plot Synopsis: Unbelievable demonstrations of hell take place in the middle of Seoul right in front of crowds.

Mysterious beings condemn individuals to be hellbound, and otherworldly beings appear exactly at the specified time to kill the condemned in a brutal burning.

Rising above the utter chaos resulting from these inexplicable supernatural occurrences is the commanding voice of Jung Jinsu, the leader of an up-and-coming religious organization, The New Truth.

He claims that only sinners are marked for condemnation and that these occurrences represent divine will to make humans righteous.

A group of his followers with blind faith, the Arrowhead, take into their own hands the punishment of those who go against the divine will.

The world becomes a living hell.

Directed by Yeon Sang-ho starring Yoo Ah-in, Kim Hyun-joo, Park Jeong-min, Won Jin-ah, Yang Ik-june, Kim Do-yoon, Kim Sin-rock, Ryu Kyung-soo, Lee Re release date November 19, 2021 (on Netflix)