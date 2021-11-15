The new Volkswagen ID.5 Interior Design

On the “Way to ZERO”: The new ID.5 does more than just expand the successful ID.

Family; the new Volkswagen launch moves the electrification of its new car fleet forward and into a new market segment.

The elegant, expressive E-SUV coupé is equipped with the new ID.

Software version 3.0, which includes improved charging performance and voice control among other features.

With the use of swarm data and latest-generation driver assistance systems, Volkswagen is also taking the next step towards automated driving.

Elegant and dynamic design, outstanding aerodynamics, extensive range.

The new ID.5 and the sporty ID.5 GTX with dual-motor all-wheel drive are the new, long-range top models in the ID.

Family.

Like all ID.

Models, Volkswagen’s first e-SUV coupé is based on the Volkswagen modular electric drive matrix (MEB).

The new software generation 3.0 allows for over-the-air updates and activation of additional functions, so that the ID.5 can stay up-to-date for a long time.

Innovative assistance systems such as Travel Assist with swarm data allow for an even more relaxed and predictive driving experience.

The new optional Park Assist Plus with memory function will take care of personalised parking processes on request.

At 4599 mm long (ID.5 GTX: 4582 mm), the e-SUV coupé from Volkswagen will launch in 2022 with three engine options.

The ID.5 will be powered by an electric engine in the rear.

The dual-motor all-wheel drive of the ID.5 GTX will be powered by an e-motor on the front and rear axles.