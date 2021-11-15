Warming up in the South and East as another atmospheric river hits the Pacific Northwest

Sunny and cool across the South and East, but temperatures will begin to warm through the beginning of the week.
We are also watching an atmospheric river impacting the Pacific Northwest.
CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest.
Atmospheric river continues to bring heavy rain to much of the west as the severe storms that brought tornadoes to the Midwest..