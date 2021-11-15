CCTV shows 'hero' taxi driver escaping cab explosion outside hospital after 'locking bomber inside'

Shocking footage shows the moment the taxi driver, named as David Perry, pulls up outside Liverpool Women's Hospital on Sunday, 14 November, just before his vehicle explodes. Incredibly, seconds later the 'heroic' taxi driver emerges from the vehicle and runs to safety, before the cab bursts into a ball of flames. Mr Perry is said to have locked the bomber inside the car after becoming suspicious of their movements.Merseyside Police has since confirmed one man died and another person, who is assumed to be Mr Perry, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.Three men, aged 29, 26 and 21, were arrested under the Terrorism Act in the Kensington area on Sunday evening in connection with the probe into the explosion.