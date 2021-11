PM: The unvaccinated will make all the difference to Xmas

Boris Johnson says over 75% of over 70s have had their booster jabs, but warned that it will be the remaining 25% of the people who refuse the Covid-19 vaccine that will "make all the difference" to the winter and Christmas.

Report by Czubalam.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn