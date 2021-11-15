Chris Daughtry’s 25-Year-Old Daughter Found Dead

TMZ reports the death of Daughtry's daughter, Hannah, is being treated as a homicide.

Her boyfriend, Bobby Jolly, has been arrested, but police have yet to reveal if he was involved in Hannah's death.

Daughtry was in the middle of touring the country when he got word of what had happened.

The tour has since been postponed, and a message was released to fans.

Daughtry also took to Instagram to share a personal note.

I am still processing the last 24 hours.

I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken.

, Chris Daughtry, via Instagram.

Thank you all for your kind words and condolences.

They are truly felt and appreciated.

, Chris Daughtry, via Instagram.

I will be taking a break from social media to be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss, Chris Daughtry, via Instagram.

Hannah.

I love you.

I miss you.

I wish I could hold you.

This hurts so deeply, Chris Daughtry, via Instagram.

According to Hannah's mother, the family is waiting on autopsy results to "determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death."