Good for You Food to Be Thankful For

With so much home cooking, the holidays offer many great opportunities to choose foods that nourish and keep you balanced all day long.

We like to choose foods that offer a combination of fat, fiber, and protein to help keep us fuller longer, like pistachios .

That's why we love turning to Wonderful Pistachios to help make healthy choices.

Pistachios are so versatile, and you can easily add them to any meal of the day or enjoy them as a snack.

Plus, they are diabetes-friendly.

Here are three delicious and nutritious recipes to try out this holiday season.