6 Aurora Central teens shot at Nome Park

Aurora's police chief says the recent gun violence in the city is a public health crisis and a call to action to the community.
Six teenagers were taken to the hospital after a drive-by shooting at Nome Park on Monday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department..
Multiple people were shot at Nome Park in Aurora, Colo., across the street from Aurora Central High School. The injured range in..