Aurora police release photos of suspect vehicles in park shooting that injured 6 teenagers

Aurora’s police chief said Tuesday that two of the six teenagers shot at a park near Aurora Central High School on Monday will have a long recovery ahead of them as the department released photos of the suspects' vehicles.
Aurora’s police chief said Tuesday that two of the six teenagers shot at a park near Aurora Central High School on Monday will have a long recovery ahead of them as the department released photos of the suspects' vehicles.
STREAMING DEVICE.
Watch VideoSix teenagers were shot in a drive-by shooting in a park near a high school in suburban Denver Monday, but all were..