Will U.S. pay hundreds of millions to families separated at border?

The reporter who broke the story of a potential $450k payout to separated families says, ‘The sort of backlash that it caused definitely brought the Justice Department back to the table saying we need to go way down from there.’
The reporter who broke the story of a potential $450k payout to separated families says, ‘The sort of backlash that it caused definitely brought the Justice Department back to the table saying we need to go way down from there.’
The Biden administration may give hundreds of millions of dollars in payouts to migrant families that were separated at the border..
Watch VideoDemocrat Beto O'Rourke is running for governor of Texas, pursuing a blue breakthrough in America's biggest red state..