Unexpected Heroine Acid Attack Survivor Laxmi Agarwal Real Story | Chhapaak | Oneindia News

When she was just 15, an attacker burned Laxmi’s face with acid because she didn’t want to marry him.

But instead of hiding away in shame, the young woman took the courageous step of going public with her story.

A fight against the stigma attached to the victims of acid attacks.

#UNICEF #Chhapaak #DWVideo