Dwayne Johnson Says He Should Be the Next James Bond

'Newsweek' reports that Dwayne Johnson has officially unveiled his hope to be the next actor to play James Bond.

Daniel Craig turned in his final performance as Bond in "No Time To Die," and since then, there has been much speculation as to who will inherit the coveted role.

While speaking to 'Esquire,' the 49-year-old star said that his grandfather Peter Maiva appeared in the 1967 bond film "You Only Live Twice.".

Yes, my grandfather was a Bond villain in You Only Live Twice with Sean Connery.

Very, very cool.

I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond.

I don't want to be a villain.

Gotta be Bond, Dwayne Johnson, via Esquire.

According to 'Newsweek,' Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Luke Evans and Tom Hiddleston are among names floated by fans as possible replacements.

Lashana Lynch has also been suggested as a potential historic change to the role with the first female Bond.

'Newsweek' points out that both Craig and franchise producer Barbara Broccoli expressed their opinions that Bond should remain a male role.

I hope that there will be many, many films made with women, for women, by women, about women.

I don't think we have to take a male character and have a woman portray him.

So yes, I see him as male, Barbara Broccoli, via Press Association .

In a separate BBC interview, Broccoli said that casting for the next Bond will officially begin in 2022.

